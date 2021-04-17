Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Decreases By 50.0%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMUF opened at $5.27 on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

