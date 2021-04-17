Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Grows By 100.0%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESMC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.