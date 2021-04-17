Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Increases By 84.5%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

