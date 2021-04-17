Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Drops By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

