Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 144.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

