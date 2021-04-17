Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 144.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

