Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Decreases By 36.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

MUE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,703. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

