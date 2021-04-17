Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Increases By 64.5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

