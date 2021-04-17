Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Increases By 59.3%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 998,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AHT stock remained flat at $$1.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,578,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

