Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Decreases By 28.6%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ascot Resources stock remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,010. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOTVF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.