Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 37.5%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTE stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

