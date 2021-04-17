Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Increases By 89.5%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

