Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,697 ($22.17) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,508.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The stock has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 168.11. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.