Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $10.32 on Friday. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

