Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $10.32 on Friday. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.
Shoprite Company Profile
Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.