Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $41.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

