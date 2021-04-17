Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

