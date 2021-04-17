Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 269.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

