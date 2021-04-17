SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading 2.9% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €6.32 ($7.44) and last traded at €6.29 ($7.40). 169,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.11 ($7.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of $764.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.82.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

