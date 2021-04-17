Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

