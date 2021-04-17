Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.05. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1,305 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

