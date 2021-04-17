Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

