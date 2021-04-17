Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,464 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

