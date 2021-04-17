SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. SCVX has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SCVX in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in SCVX by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

