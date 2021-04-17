Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

