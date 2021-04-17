Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 829,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,261. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

