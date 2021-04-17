Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 107,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.