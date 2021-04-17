Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

SCFLF opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

