SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.4 days.

Shares of SBFFF remained flat at $$19.12 during trading hours on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

