Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SC stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

