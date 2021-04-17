Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $265.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.36.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

