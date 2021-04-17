Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE SAFE opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.