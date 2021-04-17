Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $86.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the highest is $92.51 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $108.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $368.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $404.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.31 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $454.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.