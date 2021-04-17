RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $60,126.76 or 0.98268894 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.37 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003877 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

