RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.44.

RPM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. RPM International has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in RPM International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

