Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $19,001.68 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $19,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,483,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

