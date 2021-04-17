Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

NTR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

