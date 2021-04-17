Rotten Market Capitalization Tops $932,217.93 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $932,217.93 and approximately $25,727.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00066724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.56 or 0.00727010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,407,369 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

