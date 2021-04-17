Roth Capital Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $80.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.46, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,414,840. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.