Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $505.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $423.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $304.55 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.