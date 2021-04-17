Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

