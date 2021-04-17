Rocket Pool Price Tops $17.92 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $184.17 million and $4.85 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.92 or 0.00028721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.00726319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00086671 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.