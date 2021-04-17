Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.40. Approximately 111,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,155,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.