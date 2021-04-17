Robert W. Baird Increases Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,244,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.