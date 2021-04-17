Robert W. Baird Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $176.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

FIS opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

