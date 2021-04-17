Robert W. Baird Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

