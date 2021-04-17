Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NKTR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

