Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NKTR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.