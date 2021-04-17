RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Sells $307,581.12 in Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OPP opened at $14.99 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.