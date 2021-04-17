RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Sells $307,581.12 in Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:OPP opened at $14.99 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
