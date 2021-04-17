RioDeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $32.43 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

