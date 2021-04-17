Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in March

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RICOY stock remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

