Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $33.98 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

