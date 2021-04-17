Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,156 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,038. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

